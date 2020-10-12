What office are you running for and why?
My name is Tim Helton, and I am currently running to be re-elected as a member of the KVSC School Board. I have always had an interest in helping move our corporation forward in any positive manner possible. I attended school board meetings for approximately 8 years prior to running for the school board to make sure that it would be something that I could commit to and that I felt that I would be an asset to. I feel that I do not have any agenda while serving; but instead a passion for helping to make intelligent decisions for not only our current and future student body, but also for our entire KVSC Staff, and our local communities.
What are my goals for the School Board?
To serve as a voice to help implement the state, and local measures and bylaws as any improvements can be made for student achievement. Since serving, I feel that we have helped establish new policies that have been approved by our school superintendent.
Why am I the best candidate for the position?
Currently serving as a board member, I have seen many changes, within our community, and our schools. We have traveled to view other facilities to see how they have progressed with expanding their extra-curricular facilities. We met with companies to hear the pros/cons of using and successfully executing the solar field. With the changes that this community has seen and will see in the near future, I stay current on local and state government and news to do my best to be informed.
What would I like voters to know about me?
I'm married and have been a lifetime resident of Walker Township. I've coached for 22 years, and continue to coach now. Initially, I began by coaching my daughter in Little League and was privileged to then have the time to coach our son all the way through his middle school years! All four of us, are KVHS Graduates, and are proud to say so!