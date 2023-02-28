WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School (KVHS) community recently raised over $3,000 to help an educator in need.
Tracy Cochran, anatomy and physiology teacher at KVHS, discovered she has thyroid cancer in Jan. 2023. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, staff and students banded together in support of Cochran, organizing a “Team Tracy” fundraiser for which the funds will help alleviate the financial burden for radiation therapy and other medical expenditures.
The fundraiser was arranged by Meridith Hudecek, RN, and Jen Bristol, both health science instructors at KVHS.
“We did it to show her support from the students and from the teachers,” said Hudecek. “And that we know how important it is to have that support before you go in for treatment.”
At KVHS, Cochran can be seen showing off her expertise in the classroom, training students in subjects such as anatomy and physical therapy. Cochran was diagnosed with thyroid cancer on Jan. 2, 2023. According to the American Cancer Society, symptoms of thyroid cancer include causing lumps and swelling on the neck; trouble breathing; trouble swallowing; and a constant cough.
Hudecek noted that having cancer can drastically impact someone’s life, as health and schedule can change on a “day by day” basis. In Cochran’s case, this has created issues not only physically, but also with work and caring as a co-parent to multiple children.
“Sometimes with doctors, you think something's going to happen and they switch it on you, and they say, ‘No, you're not going in’ or you're not going back to work when you think you are,” Hudecek said. “And it just makes for unpredictable situations in your daily life, which is hard to deal with when you have two working parents and four kids.”
Upon hearing of Cochran’s situation, Hudecek wanted to help her coworker and fellow health professional, remembering that Cochran had previously helped her in a similar time of need when Hudecek’s husband had stage four cancer in the fall of 2020.
“When I told her my husband had stage four cancer, the first thing that came out of her mouth was, ‘What do you need?’ I'll never forget it,” Hudecek said. “And I said money because I knew that we were going in for testing, bloodwork, procedures, surgeries that were going to add up to thousands of dollars immediately. When I told her that, she said ‘Okay.’ And she did it for us. That's why I had to do it, because I knew what it meant for us.”
Hudecek and Bristol started the “Team Tracy” fundraiser with health science students, many of whom are in Cochran’s classes. To raise the fundraiser money, they hosted a Team Tracy Spirit Week at KVHS, selling ribbons, cookies and T-shirts, and allowing faculty to pay to wear fitness clothing for the week in respect to the subject which Cochran teaches. In total, nearly $3,000 was raised.
Much of the fundraiser was spearheaded by the students, who took it upon themselves to raise awareness and solicit funding needed in support of their teacher.
“It was Ms. Bristol and I’s, all of our health science classes. They all sold ribbons, they all bought, they all made posters, they all took out flyers during SRT, they all went and bugged the teachers,” Hudecek said. “Like, I had so many people in my room, I didn't even have to do anything. They did it all.”
Hudecek noted she was stunned by the amount of community support, which exceeded her expectations.
“So, when it comes to fundraising, sometimes it's hard to get people on board and for students to actually get motivated to do what they want to do or say that they're going to do,” Hudecek said. “And we got more people involved than we would ever have expected. And we had people coming into our room every day saying, ‘What do you need me to do?,’ ‘What can I do?,’ ‘I have an idea.’ And it was just overwhelming to have the support coming in without us even going to look for it.”
Another surprise came on Feb. 8, at the Kankakee Valley Middle School (KVMS) sixth grade girl’s basketball game against Knox. The team, for which Cochran’s daughter plays, showed comradeship by hanging Team Tracy posters and selling ribbons before the game. At the game, the team, alongside Hudecek and Bristol, presented Cochran with her check.
The check will go to cover medical costs for Cochran as she persists in her fight against thyroid cancer. Hudecek articulated what Cochran’s medical journey will look like.
“getting radiation treatments, taking thyroid medication and for her body to return to normal as possible. And the goal is to cure her cancer, to make it gone.”
As the fundraiser was kept a surprise from Cochran, Hudecek noted receiving frequent text messages from Cochran, who was moved by the amount of support.
“She was sending me messages every day, because she didn’t know what was happening before we started it. And she was surprised and overwhelmed, and just really touched by all of the students,” Hudecek said.