Team Tracy

Tracy Cochran is surrounded at the sixth grade "Team Tracy" themed basketball game on Feb. 8.

 Photo Provided

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School (KVHS) community recently raised over $3,000 to help an educator in need.

Tracy Cochran, anatomy and physiology teacher at KVHS, discovered she has thyroid cancer in Jan. 2023. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, staff and students banded together in support of Cochran, organizing a “Team Tracy” fundraiser for which the funds will help alleviate the financial burden for radiation therapy and other medical expenditures.

