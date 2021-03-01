RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of suspected human skeletal remains found Feb. 27 about five miles northeast of Rensselaer.
According to a press release from JCSO, the remains were found by two coyote hunters Saturday evening. No other information was available.
The Jasper County Coroner’s Office was contacted and took possession of the remains for further forensic study.
The Rensselaer Republican will have more information on this story as more information becomes available.