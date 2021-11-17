JASPER COUNTY — Elementary and middle school students from area schools were treated to a tour of the Jasper County Courthouse as part of the structure’s 125th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 12.
Students from Kankakee Valley, DeMotte Christian, St. Augustine School and Rensselaer Central Middle School received guided tours of the exterior and interior of the courthouse, which was dedicated in November of 1896.
Guides instructed students on the history and unique architectural features of the building before entering the courthouse to visit the nine county offices, including the clerk, auditor and recorder’s offices.
Students also learned about the courthouse’s security measures and visited the court rooms on the third floor.