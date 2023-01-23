Daniel's Blessing Box

Daniel Finch built this Blessing Box at the DeMotte Town Hall, for the community to use when in need or to add to when blessed with extra non-perishable food and products.

 File Photo

Help keep hungry families fed in our communities throughout the year!

Let's Stock the Shelves! In an effort to keep the Good Neighbor and Sorrowful Mother Food Pantries stocked throughout the year, the DeMotte Chamber is doing a year-long trial at local collection centers.

