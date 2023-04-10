JASPER COUNTY - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will begin a bridge maintenance project on State Road 49 between C.R. E 700 N and C.R. E 800 N on or after Monday, April 17.
The bridge over Wolf Creek will be restricted to a single lane with flaggers directing traffic during daytime work hours and two narrow lanes of traffic at night. Work will be ongoing through mid-May.
INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store for Android