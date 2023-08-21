PORTER COUNTY - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close State Road 49 between C.R. E 900 S and C.R. E 1050 S on or after Monday, Aug. 28.
State Road 49 will be closed in this area for approximately two weeks for a bridge overlay project over Pleasant Township Ditch. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 8, U.S. 421, and State Road 10.
