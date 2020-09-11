PORTER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 2 between C.R. S 200 W and Hayes Leonard Rd beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
The road will be fully closed for approximately five days for culvert reconstruction and roadway patching. Starting Sept. 21, eastbound traffic on State Road 2 will be open, but the westbound lane will remain closed through mid-November, 2020.
This is an intersection improvement project to widen the road and resurface it. Phase one will be completed this fall, with phase two occurring in 2021.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 8, State Road 49 and U.S. 30.
