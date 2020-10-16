PORTER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 2 between C.R. 500 W and Southfield Ln. beginning Thursday, Oct. 22.
The road will be closed to install a bridge approach concrete slab over a weak culvert, which will ultimately lift the current weight restriction on the roadway. The road will reopen on or after Sunday, Oct. 25.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 30, State Road 49 and State Road 8.
State Road 2 is currently also closed to westbound traffic between Thornhill Dr. and Thornapple Way. Traffic is unable to access State Road 2 from Hayes-Leonard Rd. while this lane restriction is in place. This is an intersection improvement project to widen the road and resurface it. Phase one will be completed this fall, with the road reopening in mid-November. Phase two will occur in 2021. Stay Informed
Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest
• Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android