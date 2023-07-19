Detour for SR 10 closure

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F.H. Paschen S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC will close State Road 10 between C.R. N 150 W and C.R. N 75 W on or after Monday, July 24.

State Road 10 will be closed through late September for a bridge replacement. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 2 and State Road 55.