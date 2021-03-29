JASPER COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a closure for State Road 10 between U.S. 231 and C.R. W 1100 N starting Wednesday, March 31.
The road will be closed for a sanitary forcemain and watermain installation project. The closure will be in place for approximately three weeks.
Only local traffic should utilize State Road 10 between U.S. 231 and State Road 110. Other motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 231 and State Road 110.