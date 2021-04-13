INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Following reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has called for additional review of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health is proactively notifying all vaccination clinics using it to pause.
According to a press release, the state has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.
Federal health agencies today also called for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination.
All six recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition.
The health department will be sending the two-dose Moderna vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is conducting mass vaccination clinics today, so that Hoosiers can continue to get vaccinated without interruption. The department is also working with other clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the immediate future.
Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., will hold a brief media availability at 9:15 a.m. today at the Speedway.