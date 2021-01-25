ROSELAWN — The spring session for the Champion Cheer Force of Roselawn teams starts Tuesday, Feb. 2. Classes will be held at Community Church of Roselawn beginning at 5 pm. There are four divisions of teams based on age and skill level. Champion Cheer Force of Roselawn accepts athletes ages 4-18 with class sizes capped at 25 students.
“Our fall season was very successful given the circumstances and adversity our athletes worked through,” said coach Amanda Barcus. “We worked through full-time mask usage during practice, 6-foot social distancing spaces, temperature checks, and quarantines, which obviously led to a few absences. All of our athletes, parents, and staff followed our COVID-19 precautions with such precision that our classes were never deemed as a source for spread. We worked in small stunt pods and never once did we ever have to quarantine a pod because of exposure. I credit this to the parents and our staff for following all the screening protocols that Champion Force Athletics set in place”
The state competition was canceled last minute. The Michiana Event Center was to host the event but due to previous violations, it was ordered to close its doors per their local Board of Health.
Champion Force Athletics was instead forced to take the competition to a virtual format.
“Although this was not what any of us wanted we were blessed to be able to finish our season,” added Barcus. “This was just another example of the adversity our athletes have worked through. They continue to show up every week and work through every obstacle thrown their way. They do so with a smile on their faces and the knowledge that better days are coming. Our teams are currently waiting for our placement results set to be announced on Jan. 31.”