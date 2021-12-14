KENTLAND — South Newton High School's Alex Kindig is the recipient of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
The award is given by the Jasper Newton Foundation to students who are involved in their community and display academic achievement, character and leadership.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.