HEBRON, Ind. — Every Child Ministries is conducting a shoe drive now through Nov. 13 to raise funds for Next Step, their program that empowers young adults in Ghana, Congo and Uganda to pursue higher education and start businesses.
Every Child Ministries will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all the donated footwear. Those dollars will benefit the Next Step Program of Every Child Ministries.
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at our international office location: 875 State Road 2 Hebron, IN 46341.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations.
Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa.
Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Amber, communications coordinator. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone,” added Amber.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to Every Child Ministries Shoe Drive, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives.