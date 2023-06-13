DEMOTTE — Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson and Recovery House directors spoke to businesses at a recent DeMotte Chamber Lunch & Learn event sponsored by First Hometown Mortgage at Belstra Milling Company’s large conference room. Williamson said the county has had 18 overdose calls since the first of the year, and 120 domestic calls that were drug related. The sheriff’s office also received 38 calls for a mental subject, four suicides, 11 attempted suicides, 28 threatened suicides and 23 emergency detention orders, all related to drugs and drug or alcohol addiction since Jan. 1. He said drugs cause dysfunction in families and the children suffer while the need grows, there are fewer foster families for them.
Even in Jasper County, he said, there are people living on the streets and in hotels, paying a weekly rate, which can also be an issue. Addiction causes homelessness and mental health issues related to the addiction.
“We do what we can with the prisoner population,” he said. The Jasper County Jail has group therapy programs, and engages the inmates to work within the jail walls including tending to a garden that provides healthy meals and teaches them how to feed their families through gardening. The Purdue Extension office helps out with the gardening as well.
They teach them how to write a resume and fill out an application for employment. First Church in DeMotte holds church services in the jail, one for men and one for women. Williamson said they also encourage them to continue therapy once they are released from the jail. “It takes at least a year to change an addictive mindset,” he explained.
The Jasper County Recovery House helps men overcome their addictions through a faith based program. A similar program for women was recently begun on the campus of Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer.
“They run on a shoestring budget,” he said, inviting those in attendance to become involved. “If you want to be involved, join the board,” he said.
The men and women in the recovery programs have to work for their keep as well. Al Ferrer, director of the Jasper County Recovery House, said they are a 30 to 45 day induction center. After that, the men continue their recovery program at a facility in Elkhart. Before entering the program, there are two interviews with the addict to find out why the person needs help, how he got to this point, if he’s been in a previous rehab program and if he has a sincere desire to change.
Ferrer said some will turn down the program when they learn it is faith-based. He said the program has a higher percentage who start the program and continue through to the finish than non faith-based programs.
There is a cost of $500 intake and $500/month; however, he said they will not turn anyone away who cannot afford the cost. There is a work program to offset the costs.
Ferrer is a graduate of the Elkhart program, which follows the “Teen Challenge” program developed by David Wilkerson, who wrote the book, “The Cross and the Switchblade.”
Seth Querry, the work coordinator for the Recovery House, is also a graduate of the program. He spoke as well. He told his story of addiction and his decision to break the habit and change his life. Querry, 28, comes from Kokomo, where he was raised by an alcoholic father, along with his eight siblings. His parents divorced when he was still a child. At the age of 18, he was doing meth with his father.
He said his mother prayed for him, but he didn’t want anything to do with God. At 20, he went to jail. He said he was suicidal at that time. A man gave him a life recovery Bible, which he opened and read Psalm 39: 14 – 15, which says the Lord is close to the brokenhearted. “I knew then that God is real,” he said.
However, he tried to break his addiction alone, without going through a program and found himself back into addiction. “I had no community to help,” he said. In 2020, he overdosed and woke up in a hospital bed. “I knew I was done then,” he said. In December 2020, he reached out to Ferrer for help.
One of his brothers had completed the program and told him about it. At one time, he said he thought he’d rather go to jail then go through the program with a bunch of men. Going out and getting a job helped him when he didn’t think it would.
“You have to reach the point where you’re done. It was time to take a true leap of faith and I decided to come to the program,” he said.
“I felt the Spirit of God. I no longer want drugs,” he said. The year in recovery helps break the “old mind habits,” he said. He has been 27 months without using cigarettes, alcohol or drugs. “I have been completely transformed into a different person,” he said. “God changed me.” He took the job at the Recovery House to “be the change.”
People interested in helping the recovery programs can donate hygiene products, paper products, cleaning supplies and meals as well as monetary donations. Nothing donated can have alcohol. Ferrer said they can’t accept mouthwash with alcohol or even hand sanitizer, because an addict will try to drink it for the alcohol no matter what it tastes like.
The men in the program often go out into the community to speak to small or large groups. They go to schools to talk to the students about their experiences and recovery. Williamson said they will do a complete church service. They do skits and give testimony.
He said they are also working on getting a program to help the families of the addicts. “We’re looking for people to partner up,” he said.