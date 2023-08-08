RENSSELAER — Jasper County seniors were treated to a special day on Friday, Aug. 4, beginning with a free movie at the Fountain Stone Theater in Rensselaer. The group enjoyed the movie, “80 For Brady” before heading to the Rensselaer Senior Center for lunch. The highlight of the day was the Employee Pie Day, a fundraiser for the senior centers where anyone could pay to have a pie in an employees face.
After the free lunch and Bingo, the seniors were entertained by the many pies (whipped topping with sprinkles) was smeared on the face of one of the employees, and not one of them escaped getting “pied” at least once, if not more. Executive Director Sharon Colee received two pies to the face. The employee with the most money raised was Danielle Conley, who had four, one by Charlene Perov, site manager for the DeMotte Fase Center, and one by each of Conley’s three sons, who seemed to enjoy smearing mom’s face with the sweet whipped cream.