Semi rollover delays traffic on I-665 in Jasper County

RENSSELAER —A semi tractor-trailer carrying 20,000 pounds of general freight bound for Indianapolis overturned Friday morning along I-65 near Rensselaer.
According to Indiana State Police, the accident occurred around 5 a.m. Sept. 24 in the southbound lane of I-65 near the 210-mile marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 International semi tractor-trailer ran off the road and rolled over onto its side, causing the right lane to be blocked.
Police do not yet know why the tractor-trailer went off the road.
The driver of the truck, Aaron Patterson, 44, of Indianapolis, was not injured.
All southbound lanes were closed for scene cleanup with traffic being diverted at exit 215 (SR 114).