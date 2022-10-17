WHEATFIELD — The sculpture dedicated to Iran Floyd’s lifetime of service to students is now installed, along with the inscription attached to the base. On hand to mark the completion are Michael Spagna, assistant superintendent, and Donald Street, superintendent of KV Schools. Also pictured are four members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving including Charlotte Fagan, Pat Kopanda, Karen Beere and Jean VanKeppel.
The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving awarded the grant for the work. They, along with the Jasper Newton Foundation, paid for this public artwork which was designed and constructed by the KVHS Senior Art Classes of Josh Smith, and the Senior Welding Class of David Hass.