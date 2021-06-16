DEMOTTE, Ind. — Cory Malchow, an artist whose work resides in Wisconsin, has recently created a beautiful sculpture for the town of Demotte inside of Spencer Park.
The unveiling of the sculpture was performed at 9 a.m. on June 12, and the citizens of Demotte all gathered around near the fountain for the reveal.
Cameron Moberg, the artist of the recent mural put up on Valley Collision Center, was also there to watch the revealing of the sculpture. Malchow began the unveiling by explaining a little bit about the sculpture he created. One of the many things that Malchow did to create this sculpture was rolling ⅜ sold rod cold to create the form that he wanted the sculpture to resemble. Malchow can be found doing this on his Facebook page, Blue-Collar Works. Malchow brought a book with a few pages showing the process of creating the sculpture. The piece of art, made up of a handful of wrenches, can be looked at differently from so many angles.
In fact, Malchow stated that citizens should “look at the sculpture at different points during the day because even the shadows have a relevant meaning to the piece of art.”
Tori Phlegey, Tourism and Community Relations Coordinator for Jasper County stated that the Town of Demotte’s plan is to continue to implement art throughout the community. They plan to plant art in between the recent mural painted by Moberg, and the sculpture done by Malchow.
The sculpture is located at 112 Carnation St SE near the fountain.