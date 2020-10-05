DeMotte, Wheatfield and KVIS menus
October 12 - 16
MONDAY: Grilled or breaded chicken sandwich, broccoli or sliced tomatoes or oven fries (choose two), strawberry cup or apple slices or orange (choose one), milk
TUESDAY: Nacho Supreme with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, refried beans or corn or carrot sticks (choose two), peach cup or strawberries or mandarin oranges or juice (choose one), milk
WEDNESDAY: Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, side salad or cherry tomatoes or green beans (choose two), applesauce or grapes or apple or peaches (choose one), chocolate chip cookie, milk
THURSDAY: Spaghetti and breadstick, corn or broccoli or side salad (choose two), applesauce or apple slices or orange slices (choose one), milk
FRIDAY: (no school fall break)
Alternative Second Entrée
M-W-F: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick combo
T-TH: Yogurt, graham cracker, and cheese stick combo
Kankakee Valley Middle School
October 12 - 16
MONDAY: Stuffed crust pizza, cherry tomatoes or corn or broccoli (choose two), peach cup or pineapple or strawberry cup or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Chicken fries
TUESDAY: Breakfast for lunch! Omelet with cheese and sausage, crispy cubes or cucumbers (choose two), orange or pears or apple slices or juice (choose two), milk, biscuit
Bar Line: Mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY: Honey sriracha boneless wings or bone-in seasoned wings with sauce, oven fries or carrot sticks or refried beans (choose two), peach cup or apple slices or grapes or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: Chicken drumstick , seasoned wedges or corn or baked beans (choose two), mandarin oranges or applesauce or strawberries or juice (choose two), milk,breadstick (one grain)
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY (no school fall break)
Kankakee Valley High School
October 12 - 16
MONDAY: BBQ pork sliders on a Hawaiian bun, tater coins or baked beans or cherry tomatoes (choose two), strawberry cup or pears or pineapple (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Chicken fries
TUESDAY: Chicken tenders or fish sticks, seasoned wedges or broccoli or carrot sticks (choose two), applesauce or apple or orange slices or juice (choose two), breadstick, milk
Bar Line: Asian bar
WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken sandwich with cheese, lettuce and tomato, shoestring fries or refried beans or sliced cucumbers (choose two), strawberries or applesauce or apple or orange or juice, choose two), milk
Bar Line: Mexican bar
THURSDAY: Chicken drumstick, crispy cubes or broccoli or side salad (choose two), peach cup or strawberry cup or orange or juice (choose two), milk
Bar Line: Choice of chicken sandwich (spicy or grilled)
FRIDAY: no school – fall break
DeMotte Christian School Menu
Oct. 12-16
Monday: Chicken nuggets, tator tots, glazed carrots, pineapple
Tuesday: Mostaccioli, broccoli and cheese, garlic bread, grapes
Wednesday: Hamburgers, french fries, fresh veggies, ice cream
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, ham sandwich, crackers, fresh veggies, cookie
Friday: Nachos with meat, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, carrots and dip, peaches
NN Elementary Lunch Menu
Oct. 12-16
Monday: Breakfast for lunch: french toast/syrup, sausage, potato, 100% juice, milk
Tuesday: Nachose with meat, cheese, chips, refried beans, salsa, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chicken tender wrap with meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, fresh broccoli, ranch cup, fruit, milk
Thursday: BBQ chicken on whole grain bun, potato, apple slices/dip, milk
Friday: Quesadilla, salsa, cherry sidekick, fruit, milk
NN Jr./Sr. High School
Oct. 12-16
Monday: hamburger on whole grain bun with cheese slice and pickles, potato, fruit, milk or spicy chicken
Tuesday: Nachos with meat, cheese, chips, salsa, refried beans, corn, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Chicken tender wrap with meat, cheese, shell, lettuce, dip, cherry sidekick, milk or salad
Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, hot roll, fruit, milk
Friday: Philly steak and cheese on a sub bun, green beans, fruit, milk or salad