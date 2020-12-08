DEMOTTE — The Keener Township volunteer firefighters who helped save a life at a fire outside of Wheatfield were surprised with commendations from Chief Tom Fentress at their business meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Fentress gave a unit commendation to the firefighters who worked to extinguish the fire while another crew went inside to extricate a woman who was trapped in the burning home. The crew awarded are Lt. Dave Kaminski, Chester Magiera, and Safety Officer George Hensley.
The men who went into the burning home and performed the rescue were given commendations for their heroic life saving effort. Firefighters Matt and Malachi Kristoff were able to squeeze through an opening made by other firefighters to enter the home. "They risked life and limb with no regard for themselves," Fentress said. He said Matt Kristoff had to get new goggles because his melted from the heat inside.
Spencer Guerrero, who wasn't present for the presentation, is also an EMT. Fentress said he went above and beyond the scope of an EMT to help keep the victim alive, riding with the EMS crew from Wheatfield's ambulance service to assist with life saving efforts.
Once outside, Capt. Matt Bristol grabbed the woman in a "bear hug" and without hurting her, got her to the ambulance cot where the medics took over. He too was awarded for his efforts.
"We did something I haven't seen in my 20 years of firefighting," Fentress said. The department trains every year to be able to make a rescue, but have not had to use those skills in a real rescue operation until then.
He said these men deserve commendations for their acts of bravery and valor. The fire department had 12 firefighters respond to the fire that occurred on Nov. 30 at approximately 6:30 in the morning.
Keener Fire was dispatched to assist Wheatfield Fire with the structure fire. The home on CR 925 N was fully involved with fire when the fire departments arrived. The woman rescued was listed in critical condition last week. Due to health information restrictions, no other report on her status has been received. Two children in the home were able to exit without injury.