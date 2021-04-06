LOWELL, Ind. — The Illiana Beekeepers Alliance will be hosting a fundraising tree sale in conjunction with Mike Conner an ISA Certified Arborist, lifelong beekeeper, and the founder of Trees For Bees an organization that promotes pollinator-friendly trees and shrubs to homeowners, beekeepers, and municipalities.
The IBA is a club that focuses on education and sustainable beekeeping and will be using part of the funds raised to support the education of its members. Mike Conner will be giving a presentation on pick-up day about what trees are best suited to support our pollinator friends and the efficiencies of trees as compared to gardens or meadows.
Orders must be placed online a honeytreenursery.com by April 21. 2021 for pick up at the American Legion in Lowell on April 24. 2021. A full list of plant availability is available on their website. Add your items to your cart, proceed to checkout, under Type of Order select Group Order and under Group Name type in Illiana Beekeepers. No local delivery, items must be picked up.
Presented by: llliana Beekeepers Alliance
- Event Notification - Open To The Public
- Tree Pick-Up Date: April 24, 2021
- Time: 10 am - 12 (noon)
- Location: American Legion Post 101 - 108 E Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN