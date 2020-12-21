Santa has not cancelled his plans to make the holidays a little brighter. He made a visit to the Fase Senior Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Saint Nicholas and his lovely wife, Mrs. Claus, arrived at the Fase Senior Center to share a heartfelt Merry Christmas with many of the seniors that come to the center for a drive through lunch meal. The day began with curbside delivery of hot cocoa and cookies delivered by the Fase staff.
Fase Senior Center participant and musician John Duda played guitar and helped lead in the singing of Christmas carols, as seniors sat in their cars sipping hot cocoa and enjoying the morning. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted each attendee with a candy cane and a question, “Have you been naughty or nice?” Executive Director Sharon Colee shared, “It has been a challenging year for everyone. To see the smiles, and enjoyment of those coming for treats, receiving gift bags and singing favorite carols was an uplift not only for each person attending, but for our staff. Everyone continues to work to bring encouragement and connect with our senior community through outreach and opportunity, we are blessed.”
The Fase Senior Center is one of the three senior centers in Jasper County that offers hot lunch meals Monday through Friday to those 60 and over. For $2, a hot meal is distributed in a drive through process along with other outreach and information, special surprises, and goodies. Fase Center Manager Charlene Perov and Site Assistant Kathy Beaham are always available to provide programs and services, their comment, “This is not a job, we love what we do!”
Public transportation employee Tammy Ponder provided rides each day for those needing transportation. “I am always happy to welcome a new person and provide transportation to those that need a ride!” Santa, by the way, is JCCS Board President Bill Hollerman and his wife, Diane. They are constant volunteers and supporters of JCCS and other needed areas within Jasper County. Learn more about the many opportunities by calling the Fase Center at 219-987-7909.