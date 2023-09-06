The annual Sandhill Crane Festival produced by the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce is Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Wheatfield. Event activities include live music, strolling entertainment, concessions, vendor booths and activities, informational booths, promotional booths, bingo tent, and the popular car show.
Keep the Faith Ranch will be providing rides for children and adults this year.
Awards in a variety of categories will be awarded for car show entrants at 3 p.m. at Centennial Park. There were over 200 vehicles on display on the streets of Wheatfield at last year’s show with 21 categories for judges to choose plus an overall trophy for first, second and third place for Best of Show.