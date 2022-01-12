RENSSELAER — In its effort to return academic programming to Rensselaer and surrounding counties, Saint Joseph’s College has named Dr. Chad Pulver chancellor of the college.
As chancellor, Dr. Pulver will interact and assess the programming needs of the local community and serve as an outreach to the community. Pulver will establish current projects from concepts to action detailing steps to initiate programs, including resources, infrastructure, personnel, community need, and market analysis.
As a local Rensselaer community member and former SJC faculty and administrator, Dr. Pulver’s familiarity with Saint Joseph’s College and the Missionaries of the Precious Blood “is a tremendous asset to the SJC team,” SJC officials said Wednesday.
Pulver holds a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science from Saint Joseph’s College and a Master’s Degree and PhD from Purdue University. In 2018, he teamed up with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and created the Jasper County Substance Abuse Treatment (J-SAT) program.
Pulver has provided treatment in Jasper County Jail and aided in inmate transition out of the facility. Pulver Psychological Services, PC, which opened in 2006, continues to operate and service mental health needs in the community.
As the chancellor of Saint Joseph’s College, Dr. Pulver returns to complete some unfinished business. Pulver will be the bridge to the local community, ascertaining needs and developing and implementing programs.
Representing SJC, he will work with the Center for Workforce Innovations to uncover regional and state trends that SJC can leverage for new directions. He will continue conversations with area school corporations to find opportunities for programs to reach the students and families and help them further their educational and occupational goals. He will partner with local law enforcement to develop training programs for recently incarcerated individuals.
“The C.PP.S. has a long history of doing what is needed to help communities grow.” Pulver said. “I believe that SJC can continue that tradition albeit in a new era.”
Identifying community needs and opportunities when and where SJC can support positive reintegration into the community is an integral part of his new role.
“I believe that SJC can provide support and connections to our community through education,” Pulver said. “We are looking for solutions to the issues that Jasper, Newton, White counties have facing them. We are actively searching for projects that will have immediate impact right where we live.”
“Saint Joseph’s College has made great progress over the past year-and-a-half,” said SJC board chairman, Michael Van Eekeren. “Step by step we continue to add additional programs and staff to meet the interest and needs of our community. Dr. Pulver comes to SJC at a perfect time. As a respected leader in the greater Rensselaer area, Dr. Pulver’s relationships within the community, fellow educators, student’s and our current staff will expand our reach. Welcome back home, Chad.”
For more information, please call (219) 866-6000.