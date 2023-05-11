WHEATFIELD — The third annual KVHS Little 50 Bike Race took on another good cause this year as it was a fundraiser for teacher Tracy Cochran who has been battling cancer. In total, the event raised more than $3000 for Mrs. Cochran.

Four teams raced like mad around the school with Team Tracy coming in first, Track Attack placing second, Hudacek’s Health Science Hellions showing in third and Wholesome Goobers finishing fourth.

