WHEATFIELD — The third annual KVHS Little 50 Bike Race took on another good cause this year as it was a fundraiser for teacher Tracy Cochran who has been battling cancer. In total, the event raised more than $3000 for Mrs. Cochran.
Four teams raced like mad around the school with Team Tracy coming in first, Track Attack placing second, Hudacek’s Health Science Hellions showing in third and Wholesome Goobers finishing fourth.
In addition to the bike race, Let’s Bounce, LLC provided two bounce houses and cotton candy for the event. A $10 wristband got kids unlimited jump time for the whole event and a free order of fluffy goodness.
D.J. Ryan Zuklin, Jr. got the crowd dancing. Other activities included face painting, Bozo buckets, snacks, and more. Additionally, there were several raffle items donated by local businesses.
The event was overseen by teacher Courtnay Hornof. Principal Ryan Myers, Vice Principals Susie Kwiatkowski and Joseph Bachan, Attendance Secretary Terie O’Rourke and Counselor Bridget Helms as well as faculty members Heather Oestreich, Hannah Cates, Ron Cates, Mitchell Aubuchon, Jeff Moolenaar, Tony Cochran, and Tracy Cochran were instrumental in making the event a success. Deputy Eric Brock provided security.