Following the publication of a story on February 1 regarding PTABOA appointments the validity of a quoted source has come into question. The Kankakee Valley Post-News has performed an internal review and has determined that Mr. Masterson is not a credible source. At this time we retract the quotes attributed to Mr. Masterson and apologize for this error.
Retraction and apology from the Publisher:
Greg Perrotto
