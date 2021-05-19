DEMOTTE, Ind. — For the first time since December 2019, the Retired Teachers Associations of Jasper and Newton counties were able to meet in person.
The two separate associations, who have been meeting together since 2019, got together on May 18 at the DeMotte United Methodist Church.
With nearly 40 in attendance, the highest in years, members heard from Kankakee Valley School Corporation Superintendent Don Street on how their schools have handled the challenges of a school year during COVID-19.
“We adopted a phrase for this year of ‘Be Flexible.’ We as a school had to work with county officials more than ever and be in constant communication with all administrators,” said Street. “Our teachers have worked very hard this year with the ever-changing guidelines. In the first semester, we had teachers that taught virtual all-day.”
Street added that after Christmas break more than half of the students who had opted for virtual learning had chosen to come back to in-person education.
“Currently we have 9 percent of our students doing virtual as we wrap up the school year,” Street added. “We waited on pins and needles for positive cases in August and September but over the year we learned that it wasn’t the end of the Earth but it was a procedure we had to do. We also learned that with e-learning we were able to keep interaction and education flowing when we weren’t in school. This year has opened doors for us with advancing technology.”
Street concluded that Kankakee Valley is estimated to receive $7 million in stimulus funds that will be used to help students catch up with education, improve safety at schools and improve air ventilation.
The meeting wrapped up with Ellen Gerbracht singing some patriotic songs.