JASPER COUNTY — The remains of a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler found near Rensselaer in October 1983 have been identified.
Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersma said at a press conference at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol room on Thursday, Dec. 2, that the remains are those of 19-year-old William Joseph “Bill” Lewis, of Peru, Ind. Redgrave Research Forensic Services, a forensics company in Massachusetts, successfully made the identification, Boersma said.
After obtaining permission from Jasper County Commissioners to use funds from the coroner department’s budget earlier this year, Boersma hired Redgrave, which uses forensic genealogy research, to look into identifying the remains. Redgrave was able to track down Lewis’s identity by means of genealogy.
Redgrave’s leading forensic genealogist and co-founder, Anthony Redgrave, joined the Dec. 2 press conference via Zoom and explained the process used to identify Lewis. Anthony Redgrave has contributed to more than 20 solved cold cases via forensic genealogy since 2018.
Also in attendance at the press conference were Lewis’s brother Roy Lewis, of Peru, and two of Bill Lewis’s nephews.
“Hopefully (it) will give this family a little bit of rest and comfort knowing that we can return their brother’s remains and uncle’s remains back to them to be placed in a cemetery back home in Peru,” Boersma said.
Lewis will be buried next to his father in a Peru cemetery, Boersma added.
Boersma said he has spent the past 20 years poring over police and forensic reports, as well as sending the remains to pathologists in Indianapolis and the University of North Texas. The remains had been stored at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and county coroner’s office, with other remains buried at the Skyler Makeever Cemetery in Rensselaer and marked with a “John Doe” plaque.
Boersma said he felt it was his due diligence to get the remains identified.
“This is somebody’s kid, and somebody has to take him home,” he said.
Referred to as “Jasper County John Doe,” Lewis’s remains were discovered on a farm in 1983, with former Jasper County Sheriff’s Office detective Paul Ricker the first person on the scene.
“I was the first one to go to the field,” Ricker said at the press conference. “The call I got was it was a monkey skull.”
After seeing the skull, Ricker said he began scuffling his feet just five feet from where he found the skull.
“And a jawbone comes up and it’s got fillings,” he said. “That’s where I started the case.”
Police would later collect 30 bone fragments scattered across the property.
As more details were obtained from Eyler, it was determined that Lewis was killed on Nov. 20, 1982. Eyler picked up Lewis, who was hitchhiking home to Peru after attending a funeral in Texas, while driving on U.S. 41 near Vincennes, Ind. Eyler and Lewis drank beer and took drugs before ending up in Jasper County where Lewis was bound, gagged and assaulted by Eyler, police said.
Lewis was tied to a tree before he was killed. A hunter who was setting out fox traps found a portion of Lewis’s skull 11 months later.
The coroner’s office determined that the victim was a white male between the ages of 18-26 with shoulder-length reddish brown hair. The man appeared to have previously broken his left femur and several pieces of dental evidence, including caps and fillings, were identified in the victim’s mouth.
Clothing was also collected from the area along with a lighter with the name “Arlene” engraved on the side.
A handyman who worked in Indianapolis, Terre Haute and Chicago, Eyler was sentenced to death for the murder of 15-year-old Danny Bridges of Chicago in 1986. He later died in prison in 1994.
Days after he died, Eyler’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, announced her client had confessed to 22 killings, including Lewis'.