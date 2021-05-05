WHEATFIELD, Ind. — With warmer weather and longer days ahead, Spring is definitely here and that also means motorcycle riders across the region are getting ready to get back on their bikes and hit the roads.
Each year around this time, Region 2 ABATE of Indiana (Newton and Jasper counties) puts up a large sign encouraging drivers to “be aware of motorcycles.”
“May really is the beginning of the riding season for the majority of motorcycle riders,” said Glenn Susnis, Region 2 ABATE of Indiana County Rep. “We want to promote Motorcycle awareness to all drivers especially new ones. Motorcyclists often ride to one side of the lane and can easily hide in blind spots. Always look twice before turning or changing lanes, also don’t follow too close because a motorcycle can stop much quicker than a car or truck.”
Motorcycles are involved in less than 2 percent of crashes in Indiana but make up nearly 13 percent of all of the state’s traffic deaths, according to the state’s Motorcycle Crash Fact Sheet.
“Just like the first snowfall when everyone forgets how to drive in the snow when motorcycles hit the roads again people seem to forget how to share the road,” said Kelvin Perry, Region 2 ABATE of Indiana Assistant County Rep. “Our message is to keep a lookout because there will be more activity on the roads now. Slow down and look and beware of your surroundings.”
Motorcycle deaths in the state have fluctuated from a low of 100 in 2016, a high of 147 in 2017 to 112 in 2018.
For Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, all drivers are urged to “Get Up to Speed on Motorcycles” as they operate differently than other vehicles. Here are simple things all drivers can do:
- Look twice for motorcycles at intersections. It is harder to judge a motorcycle’s speed and distance due to its small size.
- Use a turn signal and check mirrors twice before changing lanes or merging with traffic. Almost 40 percent of a car is covered with blind spots.
- Allow more following distance. Motorcyclists may stop quicker than expected.
- Allow motorcycles the full lane width as they have the same right of way as any other vehicle.
- Never drive distracted or impaired.