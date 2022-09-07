RENSSELAER — The vision of quality child care that Appleseed Childhood Education and its partners has for Rensselaer and its surrounding communities is coming deeper into focus.
On Friday, Sept. 2, the group took a big step in providing a child care and early learning center in Rensselaer with a groundbreaking ceremony at its new facility west of Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
With electrical wires spilling down from the ceiling and renovation work visible throughout the facility — once the home of hospital administration offices — Appleseed president Adam Alson addressed many of the center’s investors and contributors inside the center. He thanked individuals and businesses who helped Appleseed address the lack of quality child care options for families in Jasper County.
“Over the last two, two-and-a-half years since we were founded, each of you here have believed in what we are doing and the cause and believed that high quality early child education in Rensselaer is needed,” Alson said.
He would later lead many of the same people — including Mayor Steve Wood, Jasper County Council President Rein Bontrager, Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker and Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director Stephen Eastridge — in a Facebook Live announcement directed by his wife, Carlee, at the main entrance of the center.
The genesis for utilizing the building came when Carlos Vasquez, vice president and chief operating officer at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, reached out to his corporate bosses to lease the empty facility for community usage.
After many conversations with Franciscan Health administrators, he would eventually sell them on the idea of making the facility available to Appleseed.
“Early child care is essential to our community, crucial to local workforce, and Franciscan Health Rensselaer is proud to partner with Appleseed Childhood Education to make this possible,” Vasquez said this past March.
Alson appreciated Vasquez’s vision for the facility.
“Without Franciscan Health,” he said, “we wouldn’t be here.”
Appleseed has been working with Zager Architecture of Rensselaer on the design of the new center. It also reached out to Indianapolis-based nonprofit consultancy IFF on project management and building considerations.
The construction firm, Tonn and Black, a long-time partner of Franciscan Health, has been hired to oversee the renovation.
Renovation work inside will ensure the building, which will serve 73 children ages six weeks through five years when completed, complies with state child care center licensing requirements.
Once renovations are complete and the necessary staff is hired, Appleseed hopes to open the center in early 2023. The center will be managed by Right Steps Child Development Centers, a child care nonprofit based in Lafayette.
Currently, Right Steps operates five centers in the Greater Lafayette area, one center in Goodland, and Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington.
Wood said later that he and the council understood the need for quality child care in Rensselaer and the county.
“We supported it through (Rensselaer’s) Redevelopment Commission monetary-wise, in-kind-wise,” he said. “We want to see it. It’s a very needed project for the city of Rensselaer and the surrounding areas. Child care has become a problem with both parents working. Hopefully this will help cure that a little bit.
“I want to thank Franciscan Health. They’ve made a tremendous donation here to get this thing started.”
Wood was especially impressed with the individuals involved in the project.
“They’ve got an excellent board,” he said. “When I seen who is on their board, they’ve got some doers. I don’t think these people are set up to fail.
“We will all be proud of it when it is all said and done.”
Alson said a child care facility is desperately needed to keep young families in the community. He and his wife Carlee, who have two young children, including a 4-year-old, understand the problem.
“It’s never been about like, well, is this going to work for our family. Why we’re all doing this is we’ve all seen a need for this,” Alson said. “Even if our families aren’t necessarily going to use it, our grandkids’ families can use it. We’ve all felt the pinch of the lack of child care in Rensselaer. What this is really about is making Rensselaer a better place to live. Rural communities like Rensselaer have to have high quality child care just like they have to have broadband and they have to have quality health care.”
Jasper County-based nonprofit Appleseed Childhood Education was formed in January 2020 to address the lack of licensed early childhood education programs in the area. With only one licensed child care center in the county currently (Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington), the new center in Rensselaer will provide a full-time care option in the geographic center of the county. The new center will double the number of seats available for infants, toddlers, and preschool-age children.
This new facility follows in the footsteps of a failed youth center that was bolstered by county funds a number of years ago. Appleseed is determined to make its center much more sustainable with the help of its partners and Right Steps.
“Our goal from the beginning is we want this to be around for 30 years, not for three,” he said. “Our partnership with Right Steps Child Development Centers, from an operation standpoint, goes a long ways to do that. It takes a very specific knowledge and skill set to effectively operate a high quality child care center in a rural area.
“With that partnership and obviously the partnership with Franciscan Health with the facility, then it comes down to how do we as a community want to financially support the operations of the facility going forward. We have a lot of wonderful partners and a lot of great partnerships up to this point. At the end of the day, you can have the best idea in the world, but it still takes money.”
Once the center is operational, Appleseed will continue to create more relationships going forward.
“Early child care is a complex problem,” Alson said. “I think the partnerships we have here to this point — and we look forward to making more partnerships in the future — it’s a community coming together for something that’s important and saying we can do this. We’re lucky to have that support and have that buy in. We look forward to that support increasing once we have a bunch of little kiddos running around this building.”
Appleseed will post updates about the renovation project on its Facebook page @AppleseedChildhood Education.