Even with the state expecting warmer temperatures this weekend, an Indiana winter will soon be here. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) encourages Hoosiers to get prepared during Winter Weather Preparedness Week, Nov. 8-14.
Hoosiers can take advantage of the weekend warmth by ridding gutters of debris or leaves before snow and ice accumulate. When gutters are clogged and the ice and snow from winter storms melt, water can back up and flow beneath a roof, causing costly water damage. IDHS also recommends removing dead branches from trees surrounding the home. Ice and snow can weigh down branches, snapping them and potentially damaging property.
The National Weather Service, Chicago Office, offers two webinars on winter weather preparedness and weather spotter training on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. EST/6:30 to 8 p.m. CST. The two identical sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Hoosiers also should use Winter Weather Preparedness Week to create or maintain a preparedness kit that may be needed during winter storms.
Items to add to a preparedness kit include:
• Food and water for three days
• Battery or hand-crank all-hazard (weather) radio
• First aid kit
• Extra clothing, sturdy shoes, blankets and personal hygiene items
A car readiness kit also should be placed in cars in case motorists are stranded during a winter storm. These kits should include:
• Cell phone and charger for vehicle use
• At least two blankets or a sleeping bag
• Flashlight and extra batteries
• Emergency flares
• Extra clothing, including boots, hats and gloves
• Ice scraper and snow brush
Learn what else should be included at GetPrepared.in.gov
To learn more during Winter Weather Preparedness Week, visit GetPrepared.in.gov