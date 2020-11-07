Many times visitors to the Jasper County Historical Society Museum ask to purchase postcards depicting our city or our county. We have a few of the Jasper County Courthouse from our Centennial celebration in 1996. The postcards of the Carnegie Library are gone.
We also have a few of a set of six that Mike Campbell published years ago, but those are not of the notable scenes people wish to obtain.
There is also a DeMotte Historical Society set.
Which scenes should be noted in new postcards showing fresh and handsome images of the people, places, and things of Jasper County?
There could be a series of the extraordinary Jasper County Courthouse, inside and out. The whole handsome façade could be captured in a glow of light and detail. I love the twin gargoyles above the north door or any of the hidden faces and winding ivy carvings. On the inside, what is more beautiful than the stained glass, the glorious and grand chandeliers, or the spectacular color and oak details in the courtrooms? What would those courthouse insiders say are their favorite scenes in or on the Courthouse Square?
That series is a given, but what do we capture as a site or two on the Saint Joseph’s College campus? What buildings downtown depict our Main Streets? Do we include General Milroy? The Carnegie Center? The churches? Do we include just the older buildings or is there a new one you would like to have a post card of to send to one of your away friends or relatives? What would you think of the new ball diamonds in Rensselaer’s Brookside Park? What about the famous Weston Cemetery in its grace and charm? What about Mt. Calvary or Smith Cemetery or the fifty or more cemeteries located around the county. What about the Iroquois River? Do we need a postcard showing those visiting Sandhill Cranes? DeMotte Depot and train car at that Museum? The libraries here and there around the county? The Fairchild House or DeMotte’s Halleck Main Street? What shows Remington better than having a new sparkling postcard with the image of the Remington Water Tower? The old gym at the Elementary School there? Their Ohio Main Street? That renewed depot?
Each beautiful sunset one sees in Jasper County depict it at its finest with fields and plains and trees and more. How does I 65 fit into this picture? What historic structures are missing in this story? What present day iconic places should be shown? Where are the 30 some artful murals around the county? Should they each have a postcard representing its design? I pulled out my old postcard collection. My personal collection is meager compared to the Jasper County Historical Society’s Collection now on view at Rensselaer’s Jasper County Library. Mine is meager, however, compared to Gwen Potter or Doris Weiner’s collections.
After viewing my personal collection, I find my favorites include the 1906 postcard of the main administration building at Saint Joseph’s College that was later destroyed by fire, a 1907 picture postcard of well-dressed visitors at Fountain Park Chautauqua, Washington Street’s old iron bridge, the old jail postcard with a 1912 postmark, a winter scene of the east end of Rensselaer’s Washington Street with the large mansion standing where Dr. Sheet’s Office is now, and the Meyers 1909 postcard of the Opening Display of Spring Millinery on April First, Second, and Third of May. The elegant lady with a gigantic flower covered hat is beautiful.
A “Greetings from Rensselaer Ind” postcard shows images of Washington Street businesses, Saint Joseph’s College Administration Building, Saint Joseph’s College fountain, the George Ade home, the Jasper County Courthouse, the old elementary and high school corner, and Park Avenue in Rensselaer.
Yes, I am nostalgic for the old. That’s my focus. These are mainly black and white photographs. Finally, a postcard showing businesses along the north side of the Jasper County
Courthouse Square from Yallaly’s old Dentist corner to the faint image of the iron bridge at the west end of Washington Street may be my most favorite.
What say you about this idea of flooding the market with postcards celebrating the old and the new scenic threads in our Jasper County world? Please email me at the Jasper County Museum, jchsmuseum@gmail.com. I will let you know what ideas suggested might become postcards of Jasper County.
Visit the Museum on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Authors of Jasper County: Present and Past is the featured exhibit shows over 90 authors and their writings.