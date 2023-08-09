DEMOTTE — United States Postal Service officials joined local post office personnel in honoring one of their own, David “Booker” Abbring, for his 50 years of service to the post office. Abbring has been a postal carrier for all those years with no plans to retire any time soon. On hand to congratulate Abbring were John Umphlett, manager of post office operations; Eric Henry, vice-president of the USPS Central Area, and Christi Johnson-Kennedy, district manager for the Indiana District, DeMotte Postmaster Sandra Norris, co-workers and his wife Paula.

The couple were married in 1973 shortly after he started working at the post office.

