WHEATFIELD — Four past school board presidents attended the Kankakee Valley School Board meeting on Dec. 12, to honor retiring CFO Carol Deardorff. The came to show their support and express their gratitude to Deardorff as well as the current school board. The returning past presidents were Tim Belstra, John Heerema, John Spurgeon and John (Butch) Jungels. The school board met at the intermediate school, holding one meeting a month in one of the corporation schools.
The board approved administration performance pay stipends to all administrators employed during the 2021-2022 school year and who are currently employed by the corporation. Those who are rated as highly effective will receive a payout stipend of $588 and those rated effective will receive a stipend of $470.
Two new courses were approved for the high school beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. The courses are digital marketing and Advanced Science Special Topics: Forensics. They also voted to allow physical education credit under the Dept. of Education’s credit flexibility option starting with the 2023-2024 school year as well as a change to the course weighting scale starting the 2024-2025 school year.
The school board also recognized the December students of the month from the high school. The students were Mason Kitchen for Business/FACS, Morgan Smith for CTE Human Services, Sophia Barlog for Fine Arts, James Schmidt for Foreign Language, Delaney Birchett for Health/PE, Delilah Fahrbach for Language Arts, Madison Rich for Mathematics, Anthony Parra for Science, Kaylin Curtis for Social Studies and Jorge Flores Jr. for Technology.
The board approved resignations from Samantha Puskac as high school learning lab aide effective Dec. 22, Julia Fleszewski as middle school math teacher, effective Jan. 5, and Holly Hopkins as fifth grade teacher at the intermediate school effective Dec. 22.
Sydney Livengood was approved as the fourth/fifth grade intramural girls’ basketball coach for the current school year. Jeffrey Hershman was hired as a high school industrial arts teacher effective Jan. 9, filling a vacancy due to resignation. They approved a third Safety Resource Officer (SRO) to monitor the three elementary schools. The SRO will be hired through the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Chris Richie will take over as the corporation’s business manager and treasurer due to Deardorff’s retirement, effective Jan. 9.
The board accepted a donation to Wheatfield Elementary of $353.77 in school supplies, and a donation from Dobson Chiropractic Center of two $40 gift certificates. Herman & Goetz Inc. was voted 7-0 by the board to upgrade the pool PA system for a cost of $26,750.