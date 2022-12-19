Honoring years of service

Four past school board presidents honored Carol Deardorff for her years of service to the corporation. They are Butch Jungels, John Heerema, John Spurgeon and Tim Belstra. Deardorff is retiring and former elementary principal Chris Richie will replace her in January.

WHEATFIELD — Four past school board presidents attended the Kankakee Valley School Board meeting on Dec. 12, to honor retiring CFO Carol Deardorff. The came to show their support and express their gratitude to Deardorff as well as the current school board. The returning past presidents were Tim Belstra, John Heerema, John Spurgeon and John (Butch) Jungels. The school board met at the intermediate school, holding one meeting a month in one of the corporation schools.

The board approved administration performance pay stipends to all administrators employed during the 2021-2022 school year and who are currently employed by the corporation. Those who are rated as highly effective will receive a payout stipend of $588 and those rated effective will receive a stipend of $470.

