JASPER COUNTY — There will be overnight lane closures on I-65 from mile marker 210 to 211 (between U.S. 231 and State Road 114) the week of Monday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 3.
The northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed from approximately 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for geotechnical soil borings. Work is expected to be completed in the first three evenings, with the evenings of Oct. 1 and 2 as back up nights if needed.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.