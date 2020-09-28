DEMOTTE — Founded in October of 1920, the congregation of American Reformed Church will be celebrating their 100th Anniversary this month. Over the past 100 years, the church has seen many changes; wars, economic depression, technological advances, and a man on the moon. Interestingly, the church had its beginnings as the world was dealing with the effects of the Spanish Flu pandemic and now celebrates its 100th year in the midst of COVID-19. Through these times, good and bad, one thing the congregation notes is their certainty of God’s faithfulness.
The church got its start as some members of First Reformed Church (now First Church) wished to hold church services in English rather than Dutch. Many of the younger members did not speak Dutch, therefore were at a handicap. A request was made to the Chicago Classis of the Reformed Church in America for permission to form a new church where English would be spoken. The request was granted on Oct. 6, 1920 and on Oct. 10, 24 families met for what would be American Reformed Church’s first worship service.
Over the years, the church has seen several building additions. The initial building was a small basement structure (44 ft. by 44 ft.) built with a loan of $4,000 in 1921. In 1935, the superstructure was built on top of the basement church. There have been several additions and remodels since.
American Reformed’s mission is, “Connecting our community to Christ and His Church.” They initiated several local outreach programs including the backpack food program benefiting the children of DeMotte Elementary School, the Kids Hope USA student mentoring program, mobile food pantries, and the Upward Basketball and Cheer Program (currently run by First Church). They also support many other local and global missions.
A few items leading up to the celebration have been taking place such as collecting 100 jars of peanut butter and 100 jars of jam for local food pantries, the congregation committing to pray for 100 days for specific topics leading up to the anniversary date, and a century room filled with church artifacts and photos is currently on display in the church.
The weekend of Oct. 10 and 11 will be full of joy, as the congregation will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, Oct. 10 from 7 – 10 a.m. at the church. Several former pastors and sons and daughters of the church who have gone into full-time ministry will be there to visit.
ARC’s Senior Pastor Rev. Troy Nanninga is planning a special Sunday morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. Following the service, a 25-year time capsule will be filled and a large group photo will be taken.
All are welcome to attend these events. For more information, contact the church office at 987-5115 or at office@demottearc.com.