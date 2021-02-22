DEMOTTE, Ind. — Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors, especially those in retirement homes and care centers have experienced more isolation than those able to more easily stay in contact with family and friends. The staff at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, assisted by local businesses and individuals have undertaken steps to brighten the days of those shut-ins.
Most recently, Over the month of January, the local Family Dollar stores in DeMotte and Wheatfield asked the community to donate a balloon as they checked out out for the Village's residents. The week of St. Valentine's Day, Activities Director Karre Parker transported over 200 balloons, 100 boxes of candy, 100 Kit Kat candy bars, and more little balloons to the home to be delivered to residents.
On Friday, February 12th, the staff gave each resident balloons attached to the candy.
"Our residents were over the moon in love with the idea that people from the community thought of them," said the Social Services Director. "These residents have been in quarantine from their families since November due to the high percentage of COVID cases in the Jasper County area. We at Oak Grove Retirement Home would like to thank the community for the overwhelming giving they provided to our loved residents."
It’s no surprise that COVID has drastically changed the daily existence for both the employees and the residents. The staff is doing all they can to make every holiday memorable.
Before Christmas, as the holiday season approached, the administration posted their annual sign-up sheet for staff to volunteer to be a secret Santa to a resident on long-term care. Despite all the challenges COVID has provided the staff in their personal lives, they signed up in record time, and some even signed up for 2-3 residents.
Following the staff’s example, the management team felt inspired and compelled to do the same.. It was with that intention that led to several phone calls and letters asking for “something special” for the staff, as well.
There was an outpouring of support by some generous businesses in the community, vendors, employees, and even family members. With the collective generosity of all; they were able to have a fun countdown to Christmas with daily raffle for our staff and fin activities for the residents..
The Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village staff would like to offer a huge thank you to Wiers Chevrolet, Fieldhouse Ford, Elara Caring Home Health, PharMerica, Medline, Fair Oaks Farms, Family Express, Harbor Light Hospice, VNA Hospice, Varsity Sports, Another Season, Shear Designs, Triune Home Health, Burns Family Pizzeria, Linda White with McColly Real Estate and Town and Country Paving to help recognize, honor, and celebrate these everyday heroes.