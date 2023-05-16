Kurt Barone will be North Newton School Corporation’s new treasurer, effective July 1, along with Ms. June Miller, who will step into the deputy treasurer position, also beginning July 1.

Karen Zackfia’s retirement was approved at the January board meeting, and Mary Sheldon, deputy treasurer, submitted her letter of retirement, which was approved at the February meeting. Barone has worked in insurance and business for over 10 years. He is a North Newton graduate and is happy to be working for the corporation. He said he welcomes questions and wants to be completely transparent in his new finance role.