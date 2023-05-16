Kurt Barone will be North Newton School Corporation’s new treasurer, effective July 1, along with Ms. June Miller, who will step into the deputy treasurer position, also beginning July 1.
Karen Zackfia’s retirement was approved at the January board meeting, and Mary Sheldon, deputy treasurer, submitted her letter of retirement, which was approved at the February meeting. Barone has worked in insurance and business for over 10 years. He is a North Newton graduate and is happy to be working for the corporation. He said he welcomes questions and wants to be completely transparent in his new finance role.
Miller has served as the Jackson Township Trustee and, like Barone, is a graduate of North Newton. Morocco Elementary welcomes new principal, Susan Norris, who will officially assume the role July 1. New to the position, but not the school is Kathryn Heintz, who was formally approved as the new high school principal. Heintz has been filling the head administrator role at the junior-senior high school since Coffing retired last fall.
Superintendent Middleton addressed some of the recent legislative concerns that will significantly impact Indiana public schools. Middleton assured the board that North Newton will handle the “tricky navigation” posed by the recent mandates. At the local level, the board reviewed student handbook language. Mr. Bridgeman questioned cell phone policy verbiage and wanted to expand it to include watches with internet access. Middleton reminded the board that while it is good to have specific wording in the school handbooks for clarity, board approved policy ultimately supersedes handbook policies.
The first student recognition for May is Karmen Rudd, first grade student at Lake Village Elementary School, nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Prohosky and Principal Schwuchow. Mrs. Prohosky exclaimed, “Karmen is a fantastic student!” She loves Karmen’s enthusiasm for reading and that Karmen continually pushes herself to do better. Mrs. Prohosky also noted Karmen’s kindness and helpfulness toward others. “She is always so happy and fun to be around! I can’t imagine our class without her in it,” Prohosky exclaimed. Principal Schwuchow added that Karmen has an infectious personality and is a wonderful, positive worker. She inspires those around her to be better and to do better.
The next student spotlight, from Lincoln Elementary, is Olivia Mahan, who was nominated by her first-grade teacher, Mrs. Kun. “Olivia is a very hardworking student. She strives for excellence and does not stop until she gets her work completed. Olivia is a leader amongst her peers. She is always willing to help a classmate or adult in the classroom,” says Kun. Kun also mentioned the fabulous effort Olivia puts into classroom reading; Olivia currently holds the record for the most reading points. Kun concluded by saying, “We are blessed to have her as a Lincoln student.”
From Morocco Elementary School, the student spotlight is Lea Rains. Lea is in Kindergarten and was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Kafantaris, for setting a great example of confidence. Kafantaris expanded by saying, “She knows what she is doing and doesn't hesitate to be the only one doing something or to step up and encourage others. Lea eagerly uses her knowledge and allows others to see it too. She has grown so much and I am so proud of how much stronger of a student she has become. She doesn't shy away from asking questions or offering up information that she knows or has learned. She always tries her best and I love seeing how proud she is of her progress. Keep up the amazing work Lea!”
Alivia Benge is the recipient of the junior high school student spotlight. Alivia is in the seventh grade and was nominated by several of her teachers for being an overall outstanding person! Alivia is kind, respectful, and polite to absolutely everyone, said Mr. Spring and Ms. Kimmel. Ms. Kimmel said that Alivia is the most polite student she has ever had! In addition to being an excellent academic role model, Alivia possesses the ability to make everyone around her feel important and that each one has Alivia’s complete attention. “I can't wait to see what she does in the future. Great work Alivia! We are proud of you!” said Kimmel. Mrs. Brandt noted Alivia’s enthusiasm and love for life and learning, as well as her acute fashion sense. Brandt said Alivia is determined to go the extra mile no matter what the task, and that her work reflects passion, as well as outstanding effort and creativity. “She is a stand-out among her peers and her future looks so bright!” expressed Brandt.
Student Spotlight from the senior high school is Ashley Lozano Ordonez. Ashley is an eleventh-grade student, nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Gregory. “Ashley is an excellent student!” said Gregory, “She works so hard.” Mrs. Gregory noted the difficulties Ashley faced being new to North Newton and not speaking English, yet she persevered and is doing well in school despite these challenges. Mrs. Gregory attributes Ashley’s patience and positivity to her success. “Excelente Ashley! Estoy tan orgullosa de ti,” said Gregory.