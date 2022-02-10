MOROCCO — Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) has announced that it will build a high speed fiber broadband network in the Town of Morocco in the spring of this year. The network will replace the existing cable system that NITCO operates throughout the Town and upgrade the network providing gigabit speeds to every resident in community. This project will be the first gigabit community for NITCO and the first fully fibered community in Newton County.
NITCO Vice President’s Eric Galbreath and Tom Carroll met this week with the Town Plan Commission and announced the project. The Commission was enthusiastic in its support of the project and encouraged NITCO to move forward with the network construction.
NITCO President Tom Long was pleased to hear that the Town of Morocco was supportive of the fiber project and had these comments today, “building fiber broadband networks for residential and business customers in northwest Indiana is our number one goal for 2022 and beyond. We are very pleased that the Town of Morocco supports and encourages the creation of the first gigabit community in Newton County!”
Currently, NITCO serves 125 customers in the Town with its cable, voice and internet service. The construction of the new fiber network will extend throughout the Town and serve nearly 500 homes and businesses.
NITCO plant design and project managers are already designing the network and preparing for construction. Should you have any questions please feel free to visit the NITCO website at for more information.