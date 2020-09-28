MOROCCO — Newton County's quest for a much-needed boost to its' broadband capacity took a step forward Sept. 16 as NITCO presented options for installing fiber throughout the county or to just certain locations.
"The broadband committee is in full agreement that NITCO is in the best position to present to you," said Newton County Economic Development Director Tim Myers at a special County Council meeting.
NITCO Senior Vice President Tom Carroll told the council that by having the county put in the infrastructure it would allow the company to offer speeds that are much higher and at a lower cost.
Four options were presented to the county council:
- The pilot project area of Lake Township, McClellan Township, and the northern part of Beaver Township - $8.47 million (area with the most need for broadband).
- Fiber installed countywide to all residences - $31.93 million
- Fiber installed throughout the Opportunity Zone (Jefferson Township) - $3.51 million.
- Small subsection of the pilot project area - $794,000
"If you choose to do the countywide project, where the county would own the infrastructure, over 30 years the county's share of the revenue would be $40 million," said Carroll. "There would also be around a 3.1 percent increase in tax income from higher assessed valuations and an increase in property value.
Carroll discussed that the fiber installed would be built by a contractor whose bid would be awarded by the county and then NITCO would operate and manage the network.
"NITCO would set the costs and keep the county informed of any major price changes, added Carroll. "We would also be responsible for repairs and maintenance on the fiber."
Carroll added that since NITCO already owns some fiber in the county the total cost for the countywide infrastructure would drop by $5 million for Newton County ($26.93 million).
The presentation also showed that the project would result in job creation throughout the county. Other benefits listed included:
- high-speed internet
- real estate development
- improved education
"You will see residential expansion after this project," said Carroll. "Right now potential buyers will walk away from opportunities in Newton County if reliable internet is not available."
If the county would pay for the fiber infrastructure, it can then enter into an operating license agreement with NITCO and receive a 40 percent revenue share for the life of the fiber to help offset the original build cost.
"That original cost would be made back in less than 30 years," estimated Carroll. "It would also allow existing businesses to grow and encourage new businesses to build here."
The construction timeline of the 440 miles of fiber, if the countywide project is approved based on a total of four crews working, would be a couple of years. But if more crews were hired, it would move along even faster.
"We already have fiber in Roselawn, Mt. Ayr, and Morocco," said Carroll.
NITCO estimated that if the project goes through they could be able to offer speeds of 50 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload for $49.95 a month.
"Plans can go up from there with even higher speeds," added Carroll. "We would also probably include a lifeline option of 10 Mbps down and up at a lower cost."
The council couldn't take any action at the special meeting because there was no official request in front of them, but they did inform the Newton County Economic Development Commission if they wanted to go forward to get a request in.
The Newton County Economic Development Commission said they would be back on for the October agenda.
More than ever, today's world is dependent on technology and good broadband accessibility especially with the unknown concerns of COVID-19 still lingering. Several community leaders also spoke to the county council discussing the much-needed improvement to the county's broadband capabilities.
"The last five months have been hard at South Newton," said Superintendent Casey Hall. "There is a huge gap in the students' education from the kids that have what is needed (technology-wise) and the kids who don't have what they need. That gap widened this past spring and summer."
"It is a huge problem at the elementary," said South Newton Elementary Principal Amber DeYoung. "If there any more breaks from in-school instruction, that gap will only get bigger. "We have many families with limited resources. We need to band together as a community because it is affecting the kids and it is showing."
North Newton Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe and Lake Village Elementary Principal Kristen Hankins agreed that access to the internet in the county especially in Lake Village is a huge issue.
"Some families have to use hot spots and had to decide between time on the internet for e-learning or to file for unemployment during last spring," said Hankins.
"In today's world access to the internet is a necessity, it is no longer a luxury," added Rowe.
Mike Davis, Newton County Opportunity Zone Task Force Director, told the council that businesses will not come to Newton County without higher broadband speeds.
"I have been told we are underserved," said Davis. "Fiber capacity is the answer it makes recruiting businesses much easier, it increases property value, and also makes it easier to sell homes. If we don't have adequate internet service we will be left behind by other communities and counties."