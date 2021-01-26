JASPER COUNTY —NextEra Energy Resources’ Dunns Bridge Solar project is expected to break ground for Phase 1 this spring, but the company is already reaching out to the community and helping area schools and students.
Last week, NextEra presented donations of $2,500 to CTE programs at both Kankakee Valley High School and Rensselaer Central High School.
At Kankakee Valley High School, the money will be used to purchase a plasma cutter. Rensselaer Central High School will use the donation to purchase screen printing equipment to be used for hands-on learning for courses such as marketing and product development.
“ As Jasper County grows, attracting new businesses and retaining our existing employers, a skilled workforce is a crucial part of our county’s sustained success,” said Stephen Eastridge, Executive Director of Jasper County Economic development NextEra’s generous contributions to both Kankakee Valley High School and Rensselaer Central High School demonstrate the importance of CTE classes for our high school students, as well as NextEra’s commitment to partnering with our communities. I am very excited about the growing relationship between NextEra and Jasper County and in particular the opportunities that it will bring for both our residents and businesses.”
For decades, NextEra Energy Resources' subsidiaries have been helping fuel America’s economic growth and quality of life and moving our nation toward energy independence. The Dunns Bridge Solar Project is an innovative solar project proposed for Jasper County, Indiana. To date, we operate solar projects in 22 states and Dunns Bridge Solar will be among our first utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.
“At NextEra Energy Resources, we believe in building strong partnerships and supporting the communities our projects call home,” said Conlan Kennedy, Communications Specialist of NextEra Energy Resources. "We are very pleased to make this contribution to the career training education programs at Rensselaer Central High School and Kankakee Valley High School. We look forward to continue working with the local community and building a project Jasper County can be proud of.”
For more information, please visit: www.DunnsBridgeSolar.com.