LAKE VILLAGE — Two semis collided at the intersection of US 41 and SR 10 Wednesday afternoon. On Jan. 25, at 12:56 p.m., the Newton County 9-1-1 center received reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at SR 10 with bodily injury.
According to a press release from Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 23-year-old Illinois man, driving a tractor/trailer, was traveling southbound at the intersection US 41 and SR 10. The driver disregarded the stop light, proceeded south, crashing into another tractor/trailer traveling westbound. The second vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old Missouri man.