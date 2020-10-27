NEWTON COUNTY — This November will mark the fourth year Newton County Sheriff Tom VanVleet has allowed deputies and staff to take a break from their normal grooming standards as they celebrate "No Shave November" to help raise funds for the Crisis Center.
"Each participant makes a $25 donation, said Captain Shannon Cothran. The amount collected is then donated. Not only does it let staff grow out their beards for a month, many residents (male and female) have joined in by making donations."
In 2017, money raised from No Shave November donations went to the Crisis Center. Donations from 2018 went to Kid's Hope of Newton County and last year the money went towards school lunch "overdue" accounts.
"We and the organizations have greatly appreciated everyone's help," added Cothran.
This year donations will once again go to the Crisis Center for various operational expenses.
"We encourage the community to join TEAM NCSO," said Cothran.
If a person would like to make a direct donation (any amount), they can do so by sending it directly to the North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center, PO Box 212, Rensselaer, IN 47978. The sheriff's office does ask the donor to write TEAM NCSO in the memo line.
The North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center is located in Rensselear, serving Newton, Jasper and Pulaski County victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assaults.
Rebecca Goddard, Executive Director for the Crisis Center, said "Donations are always welcome. It helps us a great deal as our funding sources are depleting. "
Misty Herrera, client advocate, added "As a result of the unprecedented year we are having, we were unfortunately unable to host our annual fundraiser this year. In addition to monetary donations, we are seeking donations of laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, body wash and dishwasher pods."
Anyone with questions can call Herrera at (219) 866-8281 or Cothran at 219-474-6081 ext 3102.