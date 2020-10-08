NEWTON COUNTY — A Newton County man who was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning at the 233-mile marker on I-65 has been identified.
Aaron C. Harmon, 39, of Thayer, died from injuries sustained in the accident after he was ejected from his vehicle. It was the third time in a week that the Indiana State Police responded to a crash where the driver was thrown from their vehicle because they failed to use a seatbelt.
According to ISP, trooper Justin Hansen was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at around 7:52 a.m. Monday morning. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle was northbound when for an unknown reason, it flew off the roadway and into the grass median where it overturned several times. The vehicle continued to overturn and travel west out of the median, across the southbound lanes and came to a rest in tree and brush along the west ditch.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County Coroner’s Office. Initially, the identity of the deceased was pending an autopsy.
I-65 was restricted to one lane for southbound traffic for approximately four hours due to the large crash scene cleanup and reconstruction investigation. The vehicle was towed by Village Motors of Lake Village. Assisting at the scene was the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.
The Indiana State Police would like to remind both drivers and passengers to always wear a seatbelt.