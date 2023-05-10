Several sheriff’s offices around the state are reporting having issues with the following scam-
The scammer calls local residents claiming to be a compliance officer with the Sheriff’s Office. Sometimes they will use the actual name of an officer within that Sheriff’s Office, sometimes it will be a made up name.
The phone conversation may be about a “warrant,” past due property tax, or whatever the scammer thinks will work with the resident. They may have researched some information about the resident and make it sound believable. Once they have found your emotional trigger, they push that a payment needs to be made. STOP! RED FLAG!
We do not call people and tell them they have a warrant. We do not ask for bond money over the phone. We do not ask you to get gift cards and give the card numbers to us.
If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be from ANY Sheriff’s Office or police department, get the caller’s name and ID number. Then call the police agency and ask to speak to that person. DO NOT call the number the scammer provides. The number to call for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is 219-474-5661.
Never provide personal information over the phone and always remember anyone asking you for gift cards to settle a debit is a huge red flag!