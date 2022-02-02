JASPER COUNTY — A new trial date was set in the murder case against Judy Moore during a Zoom meeting between Jasper Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey, Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman and Moore’s attorney, Richard Kallenbach, last week.
After numerous postponements and a call for mistrial in the case in August 2020, a trial has now been scheduled for April 4-8 in Superior Court. It will begin at 9 a.m. April 4.
A pretrial conference to go over specifics of the trial is scheduled for March 30.
“It’s been incredibly challenging,” said Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman. “We’re looking forward to the resolution of that case and finally seeing it through its completion.”
Moore, 75, is charged with the murder of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in 2015. Alliss was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar Drive by a neighbor.
Moore also had an apartment at the complex.
After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault possesses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
However, the charges were dismissed without prejudice in 2017 due to lack of evidence. Charges could be brought against Moore if any new evidence surfaced.
In January 2020, new evidence was introduced, which was presented to a grand jury. A warrant was then obtained for Moore’s arrest and she traveled back to Rensselaer after staying with family in Georgia and arrested again without incident.
Moore faces many of the same charges as she continues to await trial. The first trial date was set in March 2020, but the pandemic forced a postponement.
Trial dates were set for June and July with a jury trial commencing in August of 2020. However, a mistrial was declared three days later when inadmissible evidence was introduced by the defense.
Charges were refiled and trial dates were set for October of 2020, March of 2021, July of 2021 and September of 2021.
Moore is currently with family in Georgia while she awaits the start of the trial. She is outfitted with an ankle bracelet and being monitored by the county probation department.
A motion for Moore to travel to stay in Georgia until trial dates could be secured was granted by Bailey in October of 2020.