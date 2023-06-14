WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of middle school Principal Chris Fields, effective June 30, and approved a new principal to begin on July 1. Dr. Andrew Sargent was approved on a two-year contract.
Others added to the faculty of the KV schools are Alexa Schiavone, third grade teacher at DeMotte Elementary School (DES); Kiernan McCarty, fourth grade teacher at the intermediate school; Dayna Viehman, social worker for Wheatfield Elementary (WES); and Jessica Guzorek, special education teacher at KVIS. The school board also approved an additional position of special education teacher for the district due to an increase in student needs.
High school art teacher Joshua Smith’s resignation was accepted, as was the resignation of fourth grade teacher Joseph Leduc. Several summer school teachers resigned, Linda Fox-Yozman, John Hall and Sara Terborg.
Extracurricular positions were filled with Susan Phillips and Andrea Swart as Jump Start teachers at DES to fill positions vacated by resignations. Michael Ruffalo was approved as the middle school Academic Recovery Summer School Math teacher.
Coaching positions were approved for the next school year. Eric Kidwell was approved as the varsity wrestling coach, Scott Van Loon as varsity girls’ golf coach, Davis Walstra as varsity girls’ assistant coach, David Lawson as volunteer soccer coach and Brooke Campbell as volunteer girls’ soccer coach pending additional paperwork.
The board accepted a list of “generous” donations made to the high school from January through May totaling $25,801.
Transferring within the district are Robyn Schaetzel from intermediate school special education teacher to fifth grade teacher, Traci Robertson from fifth grade teacher to fourth grade teacher, Melissa Anderson from DES third grade teacher to first grade teacher, Jennifer Lindemer from WES third grade teacher to second grade teacher, Jacquelyn Wilder from WES second grade teacher to KVMS seventh grade math teacher, and Elizabeth Previs from WES kindergarten teacher to third grade teacher.