KV School Corp.

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of middle school Principal Chris Fields, effective June 30, and approved a new principal to begin on July 1. Dr. Andrew Sargent was approved on a two-year contract.

Others added to the faculty of the KV schools are Alexa Schiavone, third grade teacher at DeMotte Elementary School (DES); Kiernan McCarty, fourth grade teacher at the intermediate school; Dayna Viehman, social worker for Wheatfield Elementary (WES); and Jessica Guzorek, special education teacher at KVIS. The school board also approved an additional position of special education teacher for the district due to an increase in student needs.

