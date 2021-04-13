JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — Any library’s top priority is to meet the needs of their patrons through any means possible. The Jasper County Public Libraries are no exception!
This year, JCPL has partnered with the Indiana State Library to bring its patrons a rotating collection of large print items. The Rensselaer library has sixty (60) large print titles on loan from ISL for all JCPL patrons to enjoy. Every three months, the ISL will rotate those out with sixty different large print titles.
This exciting new program was made possible through The Talking Book and Braille Library program.